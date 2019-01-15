‘People’s problems to be solved without delay’

LAHORE: Punjab Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan has said that unfortunately there is acute shortage of able and hardworking officers but there would be no more delay in solving people’s problems.

He expressed these views while presiding over a follow-up meeting regarding chief minister’s visit to Gujranwala in which reservations were expressed and a number of actions were also taken. He said that the Punjab government would provide resources and results would also be taken.

He gave two weeks’ time to the administration of Gujranwala to improve the situation. Aleem Khan approved the change in the administration of Solid Waste Management and now Commissioner Gujranwala will be Chairman and Deputy Commissioner to act as Managing Director.

He directed to include Gujranwala in waste to energy project and take immediate steps in this regard. He directed that steps should immediately be taken for new hospital in Gujranwala and no stone should be left unturned in this regard. He directed that all the government land evacuated in Gujranwala should be utilised for the welfare projects and concrete strategy be evolved for this purpose.

He said that he would be visiting Gujranwala after two weeks to review the improvement. He said that unfortunately the previous government did nothing in Gujranwala except constructing some roads and that was the reason that the problems were worsening and citizens were facing many difficulties. He directed to fill all the vacant posts and depute honest and dutiful officers there.

He said that the chief minister has great concern over the problems confronting to the people of Gujranwala and stern action has been proposed against the responsible ones.