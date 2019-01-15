De Villiers to play two PSL games in Pakistan

KARACHI: Pakistan’s bid to bring international stars to its backyard received a boost on Monday when South African superstar AB de Villiers announced that he will play two Pakistan Super League matches in Lahore this March.

De Villiers, the former South Africa captain, said that he will play the two PSL games in Lahore for Lahore Qalandars on March 9 and 10.

The master blaster, who said he had “a role to play in helping international cricket return to Pakistan,” will be one of the most high-profile cricketers to play in the country since the terror attack in Lahore in March 2009.

De Villiers was picked by Lahore Qalandars in the draft in November and was originally signed on to play only seven of the side’s eight league matches in the UAE leg of the tournament. However, he stated on Monday that he would be available for the side’s final two league matches before his return home. De Villiers stated he was available only for the group stage, due to family commitments.

“I am delighted to confirm that I will represent Lahore Qalandars in front of our home crowds on 9 and 10 March, during the HBL PSL 2019,” de Villiers said in a press release. “I look forward to revisiting the Gaddafi Stadium and aim to play my part in helping Lahore Qalandars achieve something they have been aspiring for since the inception of this tournament in 2016.” –with inputs from agencies