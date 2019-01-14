Criminally-minded people tarnishing my image: Shehryar

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Afridi said on Sunday that some criminally-minded persons were trying to damage his repute through making pictures with him during campaign against use of drugs and putting the same on media.

“Being a political worker, I could not stop someone to make a picture with me and I had no connection with those misusing it,” he added

The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) rejected the news describing connection of State Minister for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi with a person held from Islamabad in a case for possessing cocaine.

According to the ANF source, the news item was not based on facts.

Neither has the minister nor has the ANF any connection with this fake news, and the accused would be punished according to the law.

He said the ANF would continue its efforts to get rid of menace of drug.

The citizens may lodge their complaints regarding narcotics at ANF helpline 1415, the source maintained.

Meanwhile, the State Minister for Interior said operations are being conducted against the drug pushers following the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan who wants to eradicate this menace.

He said that he was participating in drug awareness campaign himself in Islamabad and delivering lectures to commuters in public service vehicles and also to other road users.