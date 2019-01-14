Two accused arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: Qaboola police Sunday arrested one accused Rashad from Dan and recovered 2180 grams charas, one pistol of 10-bore and Rs90,000 cash from him.In another incident, Pakpattan city police arrested accused Ameer Gujjar with 1350 grams charas from Peer Sultan graveyard. Police have registered the cases.
MAN KIDNAPPED: An elderly man was kidnapped here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Ashraf, Fakhar Hayat and accomplices came in a van at Chak 89/EB and took Abdul Baba Sharif with them. Police registered a case.
