Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Two accused arrested

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

PAKPATTAN: Qaboola police Sunday arrested one accused Rashad from Dan and recovered 2180 grams charas, one pistol of 10-bore and Rs90,000 cash from him.In another incident, Pakpattan city police arrested accused Ameer Gujjar with 1350 grams charas from Peer Sultan graveyard. Police have registered the cases.

MAN KIDNAPPED: An elderly man was kidnapped here on Sunday. Reportedly, accused Ashraf, Fakhar Hayat and accomplices came in a van at Chak 89/EB and took Abdul Baba Sharif with them. Police registered a case.

