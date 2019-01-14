Four of a family injured as roof collapses

HAFIZABAD: Four members of a family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to blast after gas leakage at Mohallah Akhtar Town here on Sunday. Ahsan, his wife Nadia, daughter Aman Fatima (10) and son M Ahmad (6) were sleeping in a room when suddenly its roof collapsed after a huge blast due to gas leakage. As a result, all four members of the family were injured. The injured family members were rushed to the District Headquarters Hospital.