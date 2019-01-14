PTI’s poll promises to figure in mini-budget session

ISLAMABAD: The upcoming supplementary national budget, formation of 38 house committees and fresh efforts for choreographing terms of reference for the 2018-election rigging special committee of the Parliament will be the hallmarks of the National Assembly’s 7th session commencing today (Monday) here in the Parliament House.

The opposition has decided to forge unity in its ranks to take on the government for its approach towards stalwarts of the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and PPP. The conditions in which PML-N Quaid and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif is being kept in the prison and malicious campaign again Sindh government and PPP leadership will cause confrontation between the divides of the house.

The opposition members will agitate the question of assets of Aleema Khan and PPP will protest on the issue of placing its leaders on the exit control list (ECL) while the MQM Pakistan which is coalition partner of the federal government will take up deteriorating law and order situation in the country, especially in Karachi, in the backdrop of assassination of former member National Assembly (MNA) Syed Ali Raza Abidi.

Shouting between Rana Sanaullah Khan and Sheikh Rashid Ahmad have already been seen outside the Parliament in recent weeks. The opposition parliamentary groups will have their meeting under one roof with leader of opposition Shebaz Sharif in chair before the start of the session.

Well-placed sources in the opposition told The News that dearness, unemployment, hefty foreign loans and government failure in fulfilling its election commitments would be highlighted in the session of National Assembly.

Prime Minster Imran Khan who has failed in turning up in the house during last five consecutive sessions of the National Legislature is expected to attend it during the session and especially during the days of adoption of supplementary budget.

The National Assembly Secretariat has issued ten-point agenda for Monday session. It includes a calling attention notice by Faizullah to invite attention of the Minister for National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination to a matter of urgent public importance regarding report of the World Health Organisation on Pakistan’s governance of public pharmaceutical sector not having standard operating procedures (SOP) for inspecting activities thereof, causing grave concern amongst the public.

According to agenda, Aamer Mehmood Kiani, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination will move that the Bill to repeal the West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses Ordinance, 1960 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory [The West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses (Repeal) Bill, 2018], as passed by the Senate, for taking into consideration. (Amendment in a separate list to be moved). The same minister will move that the Bill to repeal the West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses Ordinance, 1960 to the extent of Islamabad Capital Territory [The West Pakistan Prohibition of Smoking in Cinema Houses (Repeal) Bill, 2018], be passed. Dr. Shireen Mazari Minister for Human Rights will lay before the National Assembly the annual report of the National Commission on the Status of Women for the year, 2017 as required by section 16(2) of the National Commission on the Status of Women Act, 2012. State Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Engineer Ali Muhammad Khan will lay before the house report on I-Voting Pilot test in 35 Constituencies held on 14th October, 2018, as required under section 94 of the Elections Act, 2017. The house will start discussion on the motion moved by Ali Muhammad Khan, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs on 17th December, 2018-“This House expresses its deep gratitude to the President of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan for his address to both Houses assembled together on 17th September, 2018.”

The opposition members Professor Ahsan Iqbal Chaudhary, Rao Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Ali Gohar Khan, Dr. Darshan will put up calling attention notice to invite attention of the Minister for Commerce and Textile to a matter of urgent public importance regarding sufferings and financial crisis of farmers particularly potato growers, non-restoration of land trade routes to Afghanistan, no research for new markets and import of agricultural seeds from Europe, causing grave concern amongst the public.