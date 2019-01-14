close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Four of a family injured in roof collapse

National

HAFIZABAD: Four members of a family were injured when the roof of their house collapsed due to blast after gas leakage at Mohallah Akhtar Town on Sunday. Ahsan, his wife Nadia, daughter Aman Fatima (10) and son Muhammad Ahmad (6) were sleeping in a room when suddenly its roof collapsed after a huge blast due to gas leakage. As a result, all four members of the family were injured and rushed to the DHQ Hospital.

