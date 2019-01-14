close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
AFP
January 14, 2019

Top Yemen brass injured in rebel drone strike dies: medics

World

DUBAI: A high-ranking Yemeni intelligence official injured in a Huthi rebel drone attack on the country's largest air base died of his wounds on Sunday, medical sources said. Intelligence Brigadier General Saleh Tamah was wounded on Thursday in a strike on a military parade in Al-Anad air base, in government-held Lahij province some 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Yemen's second city Aden.

Medical sources told AFP that Tamah underwent several surgeries in a hospital in Aden but died Sunday morning. At least seven loyalists -- including Tamah -- were killed and 11 injured in Thursday´s incident, which threatens to hamper United Nations-led peace efforts.

Among those injured were Yemen's deputy chief of staff Saleh al-Zandani, senior army commander Fadel Hasan and Lahij governor Ahmad Abdullah al-Turki. Turki and Zandani were transported to Saudi Arabia for treatment, a Yemeni official told AFP.

The UN voiced alarm on Friday following the attack and urged "all parties to the conflict to exercise restraint and refrain from further escalation".

