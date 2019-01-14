Greek PM calls confidence vote

ATHENS: Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tspiras Sunday called an “immediate” no-confidence vote in parliament over the resignation of a top minister opposed to the country’s name change deal with Macedonia. “We will proceed immediately to the renewal of the confidence in our government by the parliament in order to proceed with the major issues for our country,” he said. Tsipras earlier Sunday accepted the resignation of Defence Minister Panos Kammenos, who is head of his main coalition ally in government, the nationalist Independent Greeks party (ANEL). The semi-official ANA news agency said the debate on a no-confidence vote could begin as early as Tuesday and could be concluded by Thursday. Kammenos said that he would vote against the government as supporting it would imply backing for the name deal with Macedonia. The nationalist ANEL has supported the Tsipras administration with its seven lawmakers and has six ministers and junior ministers in the government.