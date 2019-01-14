close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

Killer arrested

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 14, 2019

LAHORE: Ravi Road police arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by the Sheikhupura police in a murder case. The accused identified as Altaf alias Tafu was on the run after committing a murder in Sheikhupura district a year back, Ravi Road SHO Malik Raheel Amjad said, adding that the police carried out a raid and arrested him.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore