Killer arrested

LAHORE: Ravi Road police arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by the Sheikhupura police in a murder case. The accused identified as Altaf alias Tafu was on the run after committing a murder in Sheikhupura district a year back, Ravi Road SHO Malik Raheel Amjad said, adding that the police carried out a raid and arrested him.
