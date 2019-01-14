close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

Man electrocuted

Lahore

January 14, 2019

Our correspondent

LAHORE A 32-year-old man was electrocuted in the Gulshan Ravi area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Ashraf. Police said that Ashraf was checking fault in a telephone wire when he accidentally touched an electric wire, as a result, he received serious burns. He was rushed to hospital where he died.

