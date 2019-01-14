close
Mon Jan 14, 2019
January 14, 2019

A dangerous addiction

Newspost

January 14, 2019

It is alarming that many university-going students are using drugs. Many students try drug because of peer pressure. They don’t realise that their temporary fun may lead to serious health problems. It is the responsibility of the universities’ admin department to ensure that no students are involved in this harmful habit.

The authorities concerned have to be vigilant and a student who is found guilty of possessing or distributing drugs should be suspended from the university. Education institutions are a place where people go to make their future not to destroy their lives. There is a dire need to take serious action against students who do drugs.

Noor Bakhsh ( Turbat )

