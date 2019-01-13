India, Pak Green vie for Int’l Kabaddi Taakra title today

LAHORE: India and Pakistan Green will be in action in International Kabaddi Taakra title clash at Punjab Stadium on Sunday (today). The final match will be played at 3.00pm while Pakistan White will clash with Iran in a match for 3rd/4th place at 2.00pm at the same venue.

Indian and Iranian kabaddi teams visited Punjab Stadium on Saturday for practice but could not do so due to wet condition.

While talking to media, Indian kabaddi team captain Harjeet Singh expressed satisfaction on the security arrangements and hospitality from Punjab govt and Sports Board Punjab. “Our matches with Pakistani and Iranian teams were quite thrilling and our young team learnt a lot during this important tournament”.

Indian kabaddi manager Guldeep Singh thanked Punjab govt and Pakistan Kabaddi Federation for extending every kind of facilities during their stay in Pakistan. “Pakistan people are great kabaddi lovers. They supported players from all team participating teams”.

Answering a question, Indian kabaddi manager Guldeep Singh said the friendly relations between Pakistan and India can strengthen further through the game of kabaddi.

Indian kabaddi player Sachin Kumar said: “We received overwhelming love and response wherever we play kabaddi matches in Punjab”.

Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has completed all the arrangements of grand final encounter of International Kabaddi Taakra.

Indian and Iranian kabaddi players and officials also had a meeting with Punjab Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti at his office. The minister welcomed the guest kabaddi teams and appreciated their game during the matches played at Bahawalpur and Sahiwal.

DG Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar said Punjab govt will continue to organise more international sports competitions for the promotion of sports after the successful holding of International Kabaddi Taakra.

“Pakistan, Indian and Iranian kabaddi teams exhibited excellent game in the International Kabaddi Taakra competitions in Bahawalpur and Sahiwal and we are quite upbeat that all the teams will offer memorable performances on the final day of grand event in Lahore,” he added.