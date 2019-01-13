close
Sun Jan 13, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

Scattered rain increases chill

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
January 13, 2019

LAHORE : The City on Saturday received scattered rain which increased the chill while the Met Office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said a westerly wave was still affecting the upper and central parts of the country and was likely to move eastward in the next 24 hours. They predicted mainly very cold and dry weather for most parts of the country. Partly cloudy weather is expected in Malakand, Hazara divisions, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

On Saturday rain, with snowfall over the hills, occurred at scattered places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan, while at isolated places in Quetta, Makran, Sukkur, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faislabad, Sargodha, D G khan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur divisions.

Rainfall was observed in a number of cities including, Kalam and Pattan (18mm), Dir, Malamjabba, Balakot (17), Lower Dir (8), Kakul (7), Chitral, Drosh (6), Mirkhani (1), Garidupatta (13), Muzaffarabad (9), Kotli (7), Islamabad at Zero Point (9), Saidpur (6) Golra (5), Bokra, A/p, (4), Murree (8), Chaklala, Shamsabad (3), M B Din, Noorpur Thal, Chakwal, Bhakkar (1), Lasbella (7), Quetta (3), Barkhan (1), Jaccobad and Rohri (1mm).

Snowfall was observed at Kalam, Malamjabba, Murree, Ziarat, Chitral, Bagrote and Skardu. Saturday’s lowest temperature was recorded at Bagrote, Gupis and Skardu where the mercury dropped to -08°C while at Astore it was -06°C, Kalam and Malamjabba -05°C, Hunza -04°C, Kalat -03°C, Drosh, Gilgit, Bunji, Parachinar and Murrree -02°C. In Lahore, it was 6.6°C and maximum temperature was 19.5°C.

