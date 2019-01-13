Concern over drugs price hike

LAHORE : Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) has expressed concern over the decision by Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) to raise the drugs’ prices from 9 percent to 15 percent.

In their statement, PIMA Central President Prof Afzal Mian and General Secretary Prof Khubaib Shahid said that the rising inflation had hit the common man in every sphere of life which reflected the government’s inability to plan for the welfare of the nation.

“PIMA believes that healthcare being an essential facility should have been given subsidy by the government,” they said, adding inflation should be addressed by raising taxes on luxuries and nonessential items.

The PIMA office-bearers urged the government to review its decision of increase in prices of medicines.