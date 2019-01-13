‘Steps underway to expand social welfare activities’

FAISALABAD: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema Saturday said steps were underway to expand social welfare activities for suffering humanity in a better way.

Addressing a one-day workshop on the occasion of distributing certificates among the participants at learning & capacity building center in social welfare complex People Colony, the minister said capacity building initiatives for officers and staff was very important to raise the quality of departmental services.

Some 35 participants attended the workshop including medical social officers and representatives patient welfare societies of Faisalabad division. The minister urged medical social officers to perform their duties with new commitment and zeal to help the deserving and needy patients. He said efforts should be mobilized to seek the support of philanthropists for collecting resources. He said a campaign should be launched to adopt a needy patient and allout efforts be made for his complete medical treatment.

The minister said steps should also be taken to organize medical camps at far flung rural areas with the joint collaboration of health department and philanthropists for the provision of medical facilities to the deserving people at their doorsteps.

Punjab Minister for Social Welfare and Baitul Maal Muhammad Ajmal Cheema said the government would bring change in social development by taking measures of human development. He stressed upon the participants to utilize their professional capabilities for social development and motivating the affluent of the society for welfare projects.

Earlier, Director Social Welfare Shahid Rana said learning and capacity building center had been established two months before under the vision of the and regular workshops were being conducted for the training of the officers, staff and representatives of NGOs which yielded encouraging results.