Indian army major, soldier killed in IHK blasts

SRINAGAR: Two Indian army soldiers, including a major, were killed and two other injured in two explosions in Rajouri district of Jammu in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).

An army vehicle was moving on a road stretch in Lam Pukharni area of Nowshera sector in the district when an explosion took place. Three army personnel including a Havaldar sustained injuries in the explosion.

They were shifted to a medical aid centre of the army and later airlifted to command hospital Udhampur. However, one of the injured army soldiers later succumbed. Another explosion took place in the same area when reinforcements were rushed to the site of the incident. In the second blast an army major who was the company commander in the area was killed on the spot.