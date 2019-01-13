Sharma fireworks thwarted as Australia tame India

SYDNEY: Australia fended off an explosive century from Rohit Sharma to post a morale-boosting 34-run victory over India in the first One-day International here on Saturday.

The Australians made 288 for five off their 50 overs after winning the toss and restricted India to 254 for nine.

Sharma blasted 133 off 129 balls in a scintillating effort to keep India in the contest, while man-of-the-match Jhye Richardson took four for 26 for Australia.

It was a tonic for the ailing Australians, coming off their first-ever home Test series defeat to Virat Kohli’s India and after winning just three of their previous 24 ODIs.

Test discard Peter Handscomb topscored with 73 off 61 balls for Australia with Usman Khawaja and Shaun Marsh also registered half-centuries.

India’s Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished with two for 66 and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav claimed two for 54.

India lurched to a disastrous start, losing three wickets in the first six overs, from which they failed to recover.

Shikhar Dhawan was out on the sixth ball of the innings when he was leg before wicket for a first-ball duck.

Kohli was caught at square leg off Richardson for three and two balls later Ambati Rayudu was trapped leg before wicket by Richardson.

Dhoni put on 137 runs with Sharma for the fourth wicket before he was out leg before wicket to Behrendorff for 51 and his 68th ODI half-century.

Dhoni faced 96 balls and hit three fours and a six.

Sharma kept India in the contest with some prodigious hitting, blasting six sixes and 10 fours. But his knock came to an end when he skied Marcus Stoinis to Glenn Maxwell at deep mid-wicket.

Score Board

Australia won toss

Australia

†A Carey c Sharma b Kuldeep 24

*A Finch b Kumar 6

U Khawaja lbw b Jadeja 59

S Marsh c Shami b Kuldeep 54

P Handscomb c Dhawan b Kumar 73

M Stoinis not out 47

G Maxwell not out 11

Extras (b 4, lb 2, nb 2, w 6) 14

Total (5 wickets; 50 overs) 288

Fall: 1-8, 2-41, 3-133, 4-186, 5-254

Did not bat: J Richardson, N Lyon, P Siddle, J Behrendorff

Bowling: Kumar 10-0-66-2 (1 w); Ahmed 8-0-55-0 (2 w, 2 nb); Shami 10-0-46-0 (3 w); Kuldeep 10-0-54-2; Jadeja 10-0-48-1; Rayudu 2-0-13-0

India

R Sharma c Maxwell b Stoinis 133

S Dhawan lbw b Behrendorff 0

*V Kohli c Stoinis b Richardson 3

A Rayudu lbw b Richardson 0

†M S Dhoni lbw b Behrendorff 51

D Karthik b Richardson 12

R Jadeja c Marsh b Richardson 8

B Kumar not out 29

K Yadav c Khawaja b Siddle 3

M Shami c Maxwell b Stoinis 1

Extras (lb 7, nb 1, w 6) 14

Total (9 wickets; 50 overs) 254

Fall: 1-1, 2-4, 3-4, 4-141, 5-176, 6-213, 7-221, 8-247, 9-254

Did not bat: K Ahmed

Bowling: Behrendorff 10-2-39-2 (1 w, 1 nb); Richardson 10-2-26-4 (3 w); Siddle 8-0-48-1; Lyon 10-1-50-0; Stoinis 10-0-66-2 (2 w); Maxwell 2-0-18-0

Result: Australia won by 34 runs

Man of the Match: Jhye Richardson (Australia)

Umpires: Michael Gough (England) and Paul Wilson (Australia). TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough (England). Match referee: Andy Pycroft (Zimbabwe)