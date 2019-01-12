Bilawal reviews performance of Sindh cabinet

KARACHI: Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday chaired an informal meeting of members of Sindh cabinet belonging to the PPP’s government in the province to review their performance since the new provincial govt came into existence after General Elections in the country on 25th July, 2018.

The informal session of Sindh cabinet was held at the Chief Minister House and attended among others by Sindh CM Syed Murad Ali Shah and President of Sindh chapter of PPP Nisar Ahmed Khuhro. The informal meeting of Sindh cabinet was a lengthy session as it continued till late evening. While the session was in progress, the Sindh Information Advisor Barrister Murtaza Wahab emerged from the meeting and gave a briefing to newsmen outside the CM House on the deliberations so far of the informal cabinet session.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that informal cabinet session was held as chairman of PPP wanted to get briefing from each of the cabinet members about the efforts they had made so far to implement the manifesto and agenda of Peoples Party for General Elections-2018. He said that Bilawal while attending the meeting also put forth his own vision as in what manner the cabinet members could achieve the agenda of PPP to serve the masses of Sindh in best of the manner by ensuring good governance during its rule in the province. He said that PPP chairman while getting briefing on performance of Sindh Health Department, proposed establishment of a Healthcare City in Karachi, which would provide best and most modern health treatment facilities to people of Karachi. Bilawal while attending the session asked the Sindh CM to make proposal in collaboration with Sindh Health Department to establish such a Healthcare City in Karachi.

The PPP chairman also proposed establishing a medical college or university for the residents of District Tharparkar as he also asked the provincial Health authorities to work on this proposal. The PPP chairman also asked the Sindh Education Department to promote the concept of life skills-based education for school and college students to enable them to become useful member of the society after learning any of the beneficial skills related to different fields of practical life. The PPP chairman while getting briefing from Sindh Culture Minister on the working of the provincial Culture and Tourism Department, said that Sindh had massive potential to create superb tourists resorts, which would enable the provincial govt to earn revenue from the prospective tourists coming from within and outside the country. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also expressed resentment over undue delay in developing the proper tourist resort at Gorakh Hill in Sindh as the agenda of PPP’s rule in the province regarding this hilly area had been unfulfilled.

He suggested that Gorakh Hill resort could be developed under the public-private partnership mode as for the purpose foreign investment for the project could also be availed.

Bilawal also got briefing on the working of Sindh Irrigation Department as he suggested that all the ongoing development schemes related to irrigation in the province should be completed by 30th June, 2019 as these projects should not be further delayed.

Bilawal suggested introducing the scheme of solar-based tube wells for people for the town of Umerkot in Tharparkar in order to provide the drought-hit people of Thar.