Trainees for Pro Hockey League shortlisted

LAHORE: The camp trainees of the national team preparing for the Pro Hockey League has been shortlisted from 51 to 33 for further training.

The players are training under the supervision of Danish Kaleem and Rehan Butt here at Lahore. The players will leave for Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday in two groups for Argentina visa.

The players were shortlisted after three day’s trials here at the National Hockey Stadium, that took place under the supervision of stand in secretary of the PHF associate secretary Ajaz Mahmood. He was guided by head coach Saeed Khan and selector Qasim Khan. Nine teams, including Pakistan, Australia, Belgium, Holland, Germany, England, Argentine, Spain and New Zealand, are taking part in the event. Pakistan will play their opening match on February 2.