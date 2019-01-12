close
Sat Jan 12, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

Trainees for Pro Hockey League shortlisted

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
January 12, 2019

LAHORE: The camp trainees of the national team preparing for the Pro Hockey League has been shortlisted from 51 to 33 for further training.

The players are training under the supervision of Danish Kaleem and Rehan Butt here at Lahore. The players will leave for Islamabad on Monday and Tuesday in two groups for Argentina visa.

The players were shortlisted after three day’s trials here at the National Hockey Stadium, that took place under the supervision of stand in secretary of the PHF associate secretary Ajaz Mahmood. He was guided by head coach Saeed Khan and selector Qasim Khan. Nine teams, including Pakistan, Australia, Belgium, Holland, Germany, England, Argentine, Spain and New Zealand, are taking part in the event. Pakistan will play their opening match on February 2.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports