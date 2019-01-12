Body to eradicate drugs in educational institutions

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Schools Education Murad Raas Friday chaired a meeting here at Civil Secretariat to devise a plan for eradicating narcotics in educational institutions across the province.

The meeting decided to constitute a committee with Provincial Minister Murad Raas as its head. ACs, secretary schools, secretary higher education, anti-narcotics force, police and line department representatives will be included in this committee. The committee will devise a comprehensive strategy to save the youth and schools from the menace of narcotics. The meeting also decided to devise a code of conduct and to launch an awareness campaign to educate the youth about the hazards of narcotics. Random medical check-up of students and checking of educational institutions was also decided in the meeting.

It suggested that beds should be allocated in DHQ hospitals for the treatment of addicts. The proposal of stopping the sale of selective injections and medicines without prescription through drug authority was also discussed.

The minister said a helpline should be activated to help the youth to shun addiction. Private schools are also in contact in this regard as students are required to be given necessary guidance for avoiding narcotics.

ACS Ejaz Ahmad, ANF Punjab Commander Brig. Khalid Mahmood Guraya, Secretary Schools Zafar Iqbal, Special Secretary Schools Ghulam Farid, Secretary Excise & Taxation and representatives of Special Branch, Police, Law and Health Department attended the meeting.