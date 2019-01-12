Repair work

The building of the Government Institute of Business and Commercial Education, Naushahro Feroze is in a dilapidated condition and on the verge of collapse. This poses serious threats to students and teaching and non-teaching staff who use the building almost daily. It is important to mention that the institute’s boundary wall had collapsed 10 years ago.

Till now, no repair work has been carried out to rebuild the wall. The relevant authorities must inspect the building and take necessary action regarding its repair and renovation. This should be carried out immediately as our negligence can lead to some big disaster.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Memon ( Naushahro Feroze )