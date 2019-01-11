close
Fri Jan 11, 2019
January 11, 2019

Power shutdown

January 11, 2019

FAISALABAD: The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has issued a power suspension schedule due to necessary repair, maintenance and expansion of electricity lines. According to the schedule, power supply will remain suspended from 9am to 2pm from Parco, Sultannagar, Dost Street, Maqbool Road, People’s Colony, General Hospital and Jalal Street feeders today. Electricity will also remain suspended from 8am to 10am and 2pm to 4pm from Jewan Shah, Al-Murtaza, Malrri and P-Road feeders today.

