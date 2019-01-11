Man shot dead, four injured over enmity

SARGODHA: A man was killed while four others sustained injuries over an old enmity in Bhalwal police limits on Thursday.

There was an old enmity between the families of Virk and Niazi. On the day of the incident, both groups quarrelled and opened fire at each other.

As a result, Usman alias Mani Virk died on the spot while four others, including Ehsan, Anjum Iqbal (Virk group) and Aqeel, Bagga (Niazi group) sustained bullet injuries. The injured people were shifted to a hospital. The police have registered cases against the accused.

Three schools sealed: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) sealed three private educational institutions over non-payment of scheduled map fee of the Tehsil Municipal Administration.

ACE Regional Director Asim Raza had come to know that the three educational institutions had constructed buildings without depositing the scheduled map fee of Rs 43 million in the government treasury.

In result of the inquiry report of ACE Deputy Director (Investigation) Uroojul Hassan and Circle Officer Nisar Ahmad, the regional director issued notices to the defaulters and sealed the three schools for not depositing dues in treasury.

The ACE director ordered legal action against the responsible building inspectors and other staff of the Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA).