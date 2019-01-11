Police martyrs honoured

LAHORE: Lahore police observed Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police to pay homage to police officials who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty during the blast of GPO Chowk in 2008.

A memorial ceremony was held at GPO Chowk, Mall Road, Lahore in this regard where candles were lighted and flowers wreath was laid.

The flower wreath was sent by Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG B A Nasir. Lahore SSP Operations Captain (R) Mustansir Feroze, SP Headquarters Syed Karrar Hussain, Divisional SPs, Police officers and officials attended the ceremony.

Captain (R) Mustansir said the martyred officials were exceptionally courageous and pride of the country who sacrificed their lives to save the citizens from terrorists.

Lahore Police has been looking after the families of the martyrs and providing them all the facilities through Welfare Eye Project at their door steps.

138 outlaws arrested: Lahore Police (City Division) have arrested 138 criminals and recovered 179 bottles of liquor, three kilograms of Charas, four kilograms of Bhang, 12 pistols, one gun and bullets.

SP Moaaz Zafar had directed the concerned DSPs and SHOs to take strict action against criminal gangs.

Reportedly, City division police have busted a gang of criminals and arrested its two members also recovered Rs165,000 from them. Police have also arrested 55 criminals for violating one wheeling, aerial firing, kite flying, loudspeaker and rental acts.

Expats visit OPC: A delegation of Overseas Pakistanis belonging to UK, Denmark, Norway and Spain visited the office of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC) Punjab and held talk with Vice-Chairperson Waseem Akhtar.

Director General Usman Anwar, Director Administration Asad Naeem and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Waseem while taking to the delegation said overseas Pakistanis were valuable asset of the country and making great contribution in the economy.

He said in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan OPC was being transformed on modern lines to settle the issues of expatriates in minimum possible time.