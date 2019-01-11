Commission formed to regularise illegal structures

Islamabad : A commission formed by the federal government to make recommendations regarding regularisation of illegal structures in the capital city through revision of Islamabad’s Master Plan would soon hold its first meeting to kick-start formal work to be completed within stipulated timeframe of six months, the sources said.

The sources said the Capital Development Authority (CDA) would issue notification of nomination of the members of the Commission after which it would hold its first meeting, adding “At the first instance the CDA chairman would chair its meeting but after sometime the federal government would appoint an expert from the private sector to head this Commission.”

The sources said the Commission is likely to provide relief to thousands of people mostly belonging to poor strata of life by reviewing the Islamabad’s Master Plan that would pave the way for regularisation of their illegal structures mainly developed due to the shortage of housing units in the capital city.

According to a booklet published by the CDA in 1990s, the authority had carried out a ‘bold and scientific’ review of the original Master Plan in 1985 but it was shelved because the federal cabinet did not approve it.