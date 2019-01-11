Cilic cruises at Kooyong

MELBOURNE: Last year’s Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic rounded off his preparations for this year’s edition in style Thursday, winning his second match in as many days at the Kooyong Classic.

With the first Grand Slam of the season starting on Monday, every opportunity is important for the Croatian, who went down in a battle to Roger Federer in the Melbourne Park decider in 2018.The world number seven beat Spain’s Fernando Verdasco 6-4, 6-4, backing up his three-set victory a day before over world No. 6 Kevin Anderson.

Earlier, American Jack Sock lost to fast-rising Canadian teenager Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 3-6, 10-7 after a final set played as a 10-point tiebreak — the format which will be used at the Australian Open from Monday.

Under the rules, the first player to win at least 10 points by a two-point margin takes the match.Ahead of the Australian Open last year, Sock was at a career-high eighth in the world rankings, but after a horror season he has plunged outside the top 100 and is desperate to turn it around.