Akon to perform in Lahore, Karachi

LAHORE : American-Senegalese singer and producer Akon, also a Grammy Award winner, is expected be to visit Pakistan and perform show-stopping concerts from April 26 to April 29 in Karachi and Lahore.

Akon’s soulful voice has propelled countless hits across many genres, such as right now (Na Na Na), smack that and I Wanna love you. He is undoubtedly the most prominent Muslim superstar on the planet with Africa’s largest social media following.

Akon said, “It’s time to rock Pakistan, I am looking forward to visiting Karachi and Lahore.” He thanked the sponsor group. Ahmer Kunwar from the sponsor group said, “Akon is all set to mesmerise Pakistan and give fans the most pulsating music concert experience for the first time ever.”

British Deputy High Commissioner in Karachi and UK Trade Director for Pakistan Elin Burns said, “I am delighted that so much progress is taking place in the UK-Pakistan relationship this year.” “The UK-based sponsor group shares our vision of supporting Pakistan and showcasing the many positive aspects of Pakistan to the world,” said the UK envoy.

She said 2019 was geared up to be a historic year of collaboration between the UK and Pakistan in trade, education, sports and music.