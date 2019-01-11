Youth, servant found murdered

LAHORE: A 24-year-old man and his 12-year-old servant were killed by unidentified persons at his house in the Nawankot area on Thursday.

The victims were identified as Arsalan and his servant Tariq. Their bodies were found in the drawing room. On the day of the incident, unidentified persons entered the house and slit open their throats. Police have removed the bodies to morgue.

suicide: A 55-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself with a rope in the Naulakha area on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Nadeem Butt, a resident of Dill Muhammad Road. He took his own life over some unknown issue.

kidnapped: An 11-year-old boy was kidnapped by unidentified car riders in the Subzazar area on Thursday. The kidnap victim was identified as Ali Raza, son of Ashiq. He was on his way back from a bazaar when unidentified car riders kidnapped him. Police have registered a case.

found dead: A newborn girl was found dead in the jurisdiction of Factory Area police on Thursday. The body has been removed to morgue. roof collapse: Four people, including two children, were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in the South Cantt area on Thursday.

The injured were identified as Ahmad, 12, Saba, 2, Fozia, 28 and Ali, 26, residents of Nishat Colony, South Cantt area. Rescuers rushed pulled the survivors from the debris and rushed them to hospital. The condition of victims was stated to be stable.

murdered: A 56-year-old man was killed by unidentified persons in his house in the Subzazar police area on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Muhammad Azam, a resident of Hafiz Town, Subzazar. He was alone at home at the time of the incident as his wife and daughter had gone to attend a marriage function. Police have removed the body to morgue and registered a case.

Woman injured: A woman was injured when a stove exploded in a house here on Thursday. The injured woman, a resident of Sharifpura, Mahmood Booti, was admitted to hospital where her condition was stated to be precarious. She was cooking something when the stove exploded. As a result, a burst of fire burnt her face, neck and chest, rescuers said.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service/Rescue 1122 responded to 820 road accidents in all the 36 districts of the province during the last 24 hours. Thirteen people died and 866 suffered injuries in the road accidents. Out of the injured, 461 badly injured victims were removed to hospitals while 405 victim with minor injuries were given first aid by the rescue medical teams.