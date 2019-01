Women football club patron Ajmal passes away

KARACHI: Pirzada Ajmal Farooqui, the patron-in-chief of Marta Women FC, passed away on Thursday, the club organisers said.Ajmal, who was head of Saita Pakistan, will be laid to rest here at Paposh Nagar graveyard. His funeral prayers will be held at Masjid-e-Uzma KDA Scheme-I after Friday prayers.