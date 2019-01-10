PTI southern Punjab leaders call on Tareen

LAHORE: Senior politicians of the PTI from southern Punjab called on central party leader Jehangir Tareen at his residence in Islamabad Wednesday. The meeting discussed in detail the steps being taken by the PTI government concerning its commitment with the people of Southern Punjab and legislation regarding public welfare in the parliament. MNA from Rajanpur Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Khusro Bakhtiar, who belongs to Rahim Yar Khan, MNA Amir Dogar, who is from Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders including federal minister Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Mohammed Khan met with Tareen. The meeting decided that no stone would be left unturned for the people’s welfare and all possible legislations would be done in this connection. They were also told that the southern Punjab secretariat would start working by July this year.