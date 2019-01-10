close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

PTI southern Punjab leaders call on Tareen

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

LAHORE: Senior politicians of the PTI from southern Punjab called on central party leader Jehangir Tareen at his residence in Islamabad Wednesday. The meeting discussed in detail the steps being taken by the PTI government concerning its commitment with the people of Southern Punjab and legislation regarding public welfare in the parliament. MNA from Rajanpur Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dareshak, Khusro Bakhtiar, who belongs to Rahim Yar Khan, MNA Amir Dogar, who is from Multan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa leaders including federal minister Pervaiz Khattak and Ali Mohammed Khan met with Tareen. The meeting decided that no stone would be left unturned for the people’s welfare and all possible legislations would be done in this connection. They were also told that the southern Punjab secretariat would start working by July this year.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan