Japanese envoy bids farewell to friends

Islamabad : To bid farewell with ‘gratitude,’ the ambassador of Japan, Takashi Kurai and Mrs Rieko Kurai hosted a dinner at their residence which was attended by senior diplomats; a few entities from different political parties and close friends of the couple including members of the Japanese community.

Extending a warm welcome to his guests, ambassador Kurai said he had been posted in many countries but this was the first time that he was hosting a private farewell event to express his gratitude. (Pakistani guests agreed it was a statement that made us feel proud!)

“When I arrived in Pakistan I felt that it would be a difficult posting but the help and cooperation I have received from the government as well as the people I come in contact with made my task easy,” he said. “Both my wife and I carry back good memories of our stay here and wish Pakistan and its people peace and prosperity and hope the strong bilateral ties and friendship between our two countries grows stronger and more fruitful.” Voicing their opinion over a relaxed dinner, guests said the Kurais had been cordial and friendly and they would be missed. Needless to say ‘selfies’ and photo sessions carried on throughout the evening as guests wanted to have their picture with the host couple.

While expressing her thoughts Reiko said she was really sad to leave. “I like everything about Pakistan,” she said. “I will miss everyone I know” while obligingly posing for countless pictures. That she meant it is proved by what a little bird told me, that she was emotionally overcome when the head gardener of the residence retired recently and they had a farewell for him. She said he had looked after the garden so well, providing beautiful flowers all year round and presented him with a token of appreciation.