PFA seals five grinding units

LAHORE: Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Wednesday sealed five grinding units while carrying out an operation against food adulterators and loose spices in Lahore and Kasur.

PFA teams have confiscated 10,000kg tainted red chili, turmeric powder and other spices. A special drive was launched on the directions of PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman.

PFA teams have sealed Al-Taqwa, Rafiq, Zahoor, Javed and Yahya grinding units on account of proved adulteration in spices and for violating the rules of provincial food law. PFA has taken strict action against them over non-compliance with authority instructions and for using textile colours.

PFA DG Muhammad Usman said the authority was vigilantly monitoring the suspicious activities of food business operators especially adulteration mafia besides ensuring the implantation of the sale of spices in packing. He said the crackdown on adulteration mafia will continue indiscriminately till elimination of food adulteration.