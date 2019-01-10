Pak-India ties to take new turn after elections in India: Kasuri

LAHORE: Former Foreign Minister of Pakistan Khurshid Mahmood Kasuri has said that Pak-India relations will not remain frozen. Pakistan will have to wait for a new turn in ties between the two countries till the upcoming general elections in India.

There is a need to promote people-to-people contact for improving relations and security situation in the region, he said while addressing an international conference “Democracy, Governance and Security: Perspectives from South Asia” organised by Punjab University Department of Political Science and Centre for South Asian Studies here on Wednesday.

Former acting Chief Minister Punjab Prof Dr Hassan Askari Rizvi, former Foreign Secretary Shamshad Ahmad Khan, Faculty of Behavioural and Social Sciences Dean Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Faculty of Arts Dean Prof Dr Iqbal Chawla, scholars from different countries, faculty members and a large number of students were also present.

Mr Kasuri said that India was the biggest country in SAARC region, and without its positive role, South Asian nations could not prosper. He said that the integrity, development and security of the region depended upon Pak-India relations.

He said, “Kashmir issue could be resolved through dialogue only and we must seek such solution in which there is win-win situation for Kashmiris, Pakistan and India.” He said that he would soon write another book on Pakistan-India relations and the role of Army in Urdu language so that people of Pakistan could clearly understand what the real picture was.

He said that there was a wave of hatred among youth in Indian-Held Kashmir against India and it would prove a game changer. He said that international community did not speak on the issues unless it had its own interest.

Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi said that technology had got much importance in the governance sector in the 21st century. He said that there was a need to make SAARC functional for the development of the region. He said that roads, railways and pipelines had much importance in the development of the region. He said that it was the time of promoting partnership in international relations.

Highlighting the diversified nature of the South Asian region, he emphasised the need to work on enhancing smart power regardless of the sizes of country.

Shamshad Ahmed Khan mentioned the need to realise the nexus between democracy, government and security. He said the quality of leadership was the only way to create positive image of a country. He also emphasised the role of masses in bringing about change within a state.

Talking to journalists, Prof Niaz Ahmed said that such conferences would provide a direction to resolve the regional disputes. He said that the leadership of Pakistan and India should sit together and resolve all the disputes.

Prof Dr Umbreen Javed said that such conferences, seminars and lectures were the regular features of Department of Political Science and Centre for South Asian Studies. She emphasised that the objective behind such academic events was to trigger intellectual debate on the issues which concerned Pakistan and the region as a whole.