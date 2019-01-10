close
Thu Jan 10, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

Arms, ammunition recovered in Orakzai

National

OC
Our Correspondent
January 10, 2019

KALAYA: The security forces foiled a sabotage act and recovered a huge cache of heavy arms and ammunition dumped in Guldarra area in lower part of Orakzai tribal district on Wednesday.

Taking action on a tip-off, the personnel of Orakzai Scouts conducted a search operation in Guldarra area and recovered weapons and ammunition buried under the ground. Official sources said that the recovered weapons included 266 rounds of G3, 86 rounds of SMG, 29 hand grenades, guns, 925 rounds of HMG, PRG 7, four heavy machine guns and others. However, there was no report on the arrest of any miscreant during the search operation.

