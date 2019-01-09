Brazil defence minister says sees no reason for US base

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil’s defense minister said in an interview published Tuesday he did not see any reason for a US military base to be established in Brazilian soil, as new President Jair Bolsonaro had floated last week. "It’s a very complex subject... I don’t see what motive there could be for base like that," Fernando Avezedo e Silva, a retired general, told the Brazilian financial newspaper Valor in an interview conducted last Friday. Bolsonaro, a former paratrooper who declared himself a "friend" of the United States a day after taking office on New Year’s Day, said in a TV interview last Thursday that he was open to discussing the opening of US military base in Brazil. He said such a facility could be needed to respond to what he saw as increasing regional instability from neighboring Venezuela, which is backed by Russia. His foreign minister, Ernesto Araujo, reinforced the idea by telling a meeting of several Western Hemisphere counterparts that "we have an interest in increasing cooperation with the United States in all areas."