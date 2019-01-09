OPF e-learning programme launched

Islamabad : The Overseas Pakistanis Foundation has launched e-learning/online lectures for its public schools in Muzaffarabad and Kotli.

During the launching ceremony at the OPF Boys College, H-8, here, secretary for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Pervaiz Ahmed Junejo, who was the chief guest, said the prime minister considered Pakistani expatriates to be roaming ambassadors and precious assets of the country.

He said the provision of the maximum facilities to and well-being of expatriates were the topmost priority of the government.

“We will leave no stone unturned to provide the maximum facilities and assistance to overseas Pakistanis,” he said.

The secretary said the premier called for a unified system of education throughout the country and the OPF’s e-learning programme was designed in line with his vision.

He said the e-learning programme would open new vistas for children of less-privileged areas, which in turn would provide them with an opportunity to get education of similar standard as was imparted to schools of big cities like Islamabad.

“The team of OPF deserves appreciation for taking such a step to improve OPF’s education system,” he said.