Wed Jan 09, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
January 9, 2019

‘Foreign courses being launched for Punjab Police’

National

LAHORE: For elimination of terrorism and crime across Punjab, foreign training courses are being launched for ensuring a well-trained and skilled police force.

This was stated by the inspector general of police, Punjab, (currently participating in a Counter-Terrorism Department course in London, UK) during his meeting held at West Midland with its police chief, Dave Thompson. Dave Thompson acknowledged the efforts and sacrifices of Punjab Police for elimination of terrorism.

Meanwhile, the IGP was briefed about the contents of CTD course. It is said the participants in the course will be trained to fight against terrorism and they would be trained in latest techniques to solve complicated trans-national crimes. Thirteen officers from various districts of Punjab from CTD and Punjab Police are participating in the course.

