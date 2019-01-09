close
Wed Jan 09, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
January 9, 2019

Education in Sindh

Newspost

January 9, 2019

The dismal condition of Sindh’s educational institutions highlights the fact that the provincial government is not allotting sufficient funds to the province’s education. The culture of cheating is rampant in schools and colleges and despite the authorities effort to curb cheating, wrongdoers come up with ways to cheat in an exam.

The PPP has been ruling Sindh for more than a decade now. The party should work more towards the betterment of the education sector. It is true that without education, a country cannot walk on the path to progress. Sindh will continue to lag behind in all fields unless the government takes immediate steps to revive the education sector.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Khairpur Mirs

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Newspost