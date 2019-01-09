Education in Sindh

The dismal condition of Sindh’s educational institutions highlights the fact that the provincial government is not allotting sufficient funds to the province’s education. The culture of cheating is rampant in schools and colleges and despite the authorities effort to curb cheating, wrongdoers come up with ways to cheat in an exam.

The PPP has been ruling Sindh for more than a decade now. The party should work more towards the betterment of the education sector. It is true that without education, a country cannot walk on the path to progress. Sindh will continue to lag behind in all fields unless the government takes immediate steps to revive the education sector.

Shafique Hussain Wassan

Khairpur Mirs