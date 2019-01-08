PHF plans to withdraw from Pro-Hockey League

LAHORE: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) is planning to withdraw from Pro Hockey League with a belief that it is just a waste of resources, which should be utlised on domestic structure development.

The federation has yet to acquire travel tickets for the team set aside providing facilities. And in case Pakistan fails to participate in the event it would be suspended for two years, which would also put its Olympics participation in doubt. Pakistan are to play its opening match on February 2 and should be in Argentine at least seven days prior to the start of the tournament. Pakistan team for its first phase matches against Argentina, New Zealand and Australia would require Rs 25 million and for entire league participation Rs 70 million. In the first phase Pakistan will play six matches and on whole 16 matches.