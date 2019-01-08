close
Tue Jan 08, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

3,380 blankets distributed

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
January 8, 2019

MIRANSHAH: The Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust distributed 3,380 blankets among members of 1,000 families in North Waziristan tribal district here on Monday. Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust e chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Akhtar distributed the blankets under the supervision of Pakistan Army. Talking to reporters, Akhtar recalled the sacrifices rendered by the people of North Waziristan for the restoration of peace in the country.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar