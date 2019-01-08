3,380 blankets distributed

MIRANSHAH: The Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust distributed 3,380 blankets among members of 1,000 families in North Waziristan tribal district here on Monday. Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust e chairman Chaudhry Mohammad Akhtar distributed the blankets under the supervision of Pakistan Army. Talking to reporters, Akhtar recalled the sacrifices rendered by the people of North Waziristan for the restoration of peace in the country.