ICT to have model system for universal health coverage

Islamabad: The World Health Organization (WHO) and the government of Pakistan Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of a model healthcare system for Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Director General of WHO Dr. Tedros, who is currently on a two-day visit to Pakistan, visited a Basic Health Unit in Shah Allah Ditta, Islamabad, where he signed the MoU along with Director General Health Dr. Assad Hafeez and WHO Country Representative in Pakistan Dr. Nima Saeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Hralth Aamer Mehmood Kiani predicted further strengthening of collaboration between WHO and the Ministry of National Health Services. The development of a model health care system for UHC in Islamabad will allow the provision of comprehensive quality health services that will be replicated across the country,” he stated on the occasion.

WHO will provide technical support to establish a functional system that is based on primary healthcare and its deployment. It will strengthen capacities in establishment of the family practice approach and a referral mechanism, monitoring of quality of care and patient safety, robust and timely information system, improving the logistical and drug supply system, capacity building of health workers, in addition to collaboration with the private sector.

Earlier, a meeting was held between Kiani and Dr. Tedros, followed by a detailed briefing on the Ministry’s next five-year Action Plan. During the briefing, Kiani shared the health vision of the government. “Major reforms are being introduced to uplift the health sector in line with vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” Kiani stated. her also unveiled the first-ever comprehensive Islamabad Capital Territory Health Strategy 2019-2023 in the backdrop of the directives of the Prime Minister. Taking Islamabad as a model healthcare system for UHC, significant changes to the health system of the ICT are to be implemented through this strategy.

Dr. Tedros appreciated the vision and approach of the government to improve the health indicators and the quality of health services down to the grassroots level through innovative approaches.

Dr.Tedros also visited the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) for Polio Eradication. He commended the effective work of all partners as ‘one team under one roof’, which helped reduce the number of polio cases in the country to 8 in 2018. Dr. Tedros also affirmed WHO’s support to final emergency efforts to end polio and said that Pakistan has a unique opportunity to achieve eradication in the next two years.