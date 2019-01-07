Farmers seek compensation for losses

BATKHELA: Farmers on Sunday sought compensation from the government for bulldozing the standing crops over 400 kanals at Pul Chowki to level the ground for the construction of an interchange for the Swat Expressway. Talking to reporters, local growers, including Bakht Kamal, Namroz Khan, Alif Khan, Shah Nawaz and others, said the government and the Frontier Works Organisation should have informed them in advance so that they would not have cultivated the land. Qaumi Watan

Party local leader Mohammad Ibrar Khan Yousafzai was also present on the occasion to express solidarity with the farmers. The farmers said they spent millions of rupees on the cultivation of potatoes, onions, wheat and vegetables, urging the government to compensate them for the loss. “The government should order a survey and assess the damage to compensate us or else we will be compelled to take to the streets,” a farmer said.