Buzdar pays surprise visits to Sheikhupura DHQ hospital, jail

LAHORE: Despite weekly holiday on Sunday, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura District Headquarters Hospital without protocol.

He left Lahore with only two vehicles. The CM inspected different wards of the hospital to see the patients. He also asked the patients the about the treatment facilities being provided to them. Taking notice of a complaint of unavailability of medicines by the father of an injured boy at the trauma centre, the CM ordered the authorities concerned to suspend a doctor, Muzamil. The patients and their attendants at emergency ward and ICU complained of unavailability of medicines. Expressing his displeasure over the issue, the CM said that despite provision of billions of rupees by the government for free medicines, it was unfortunate that he medicines were not available in the hospital. Later, the CM also paid a surprise visit to Sheikhupura District Jail. He visited the barracks of women and men as well as the jail kitchens. He inspected the quality of food being cooked for the prisoners. He reprimanded the jail superintendent over the complaint of a prisoner about not providing him with a pillow. "Under which law the prisoner patients are not given pillows?" He angrily asked the superintendent. While directing the staff to shift some patients to another hospital for treatment, he ordered their proper treatment.

Road map: Usman Buzdar has said that the PTI government believes in practical work rather than hollow claims. The prime focus of the government is welfare of common man.

A comprehensive road map has been developed for the progress of the province and prosperity of the people, Usman Buzdar said while talking to different delegations at CM’s office. The PTI government is following the agenda of social and economic justice.

grieved: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar expressed deep grief over the demise of leader of Jamaat-e-Islami Chaudhry Rehmat Ali. In his condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

notice: Dr Shehbaz Gull, spokesperson for Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said that the chief minister has taken notice of the incident of police torture of manager of online taxi service in his office in the area of Defence. He sought report from CCPO Lahore and directed to conduct investigation of the incident. He said that such attitude would not be tolerated at any cost and ordered to take legal action against the culprits.