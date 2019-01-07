Moot underscores need to promote Muslim unity

FAISALABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Saturday underscored the need to forge Muslim unity through promotion of the true message of humanity and coexistence given by Islam in order to establish peace and stability in the society and counter violence, extremism and terrorism.

The event titled ‘Role of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Islamic Republic of Pakistan in Promotion of Muslim Unity and Social Peace’ was organized by Jamia Salfia Faisalabad in collaboration with the Islamic Research Institute (IRI) Islamabad. Islamic International University (IIUI) President Dr Ahmad Yousuf Al Darwesh, who is originally from Saudi Arabia, Islamic Research Institute Director General Prof Dr Zia ul Haq, Prof Dr Humayun Abbas Shams from GC University Faisalabad and Wafaq ul Madaris Salfia Faisalabad Secretary General Maulana Yasin Zafar spoke on the occasion.

A large number of ulema, academicians, intellectuals, representatives of civil society and madrassah students attended the event. Addressing on the occasion, the speakers highlighted the role being played by Saudi Arabia and Pakistan in promotion of peace, unity, tolerance, coexistence and diversity in the Muslim Ummah and discussed ways to support constructive dialogue among different cultures and religions while emphasizing the importance of respecting and upholding the basic principles of justice and human rights as preached by Islam.

They said Paigham-e-Pakistan initiative of the government of Pakistan was the best tool to deal with growing extremism and intolerance in the society and to encourage the people belonging to different walks of life towards positive and constructive activities in order to realise the dream of building a peaceful society. Saudi Arabia is also focused on peaceful solutions to several conflicts and is undertaking various mediation efforts, they said, adding that an assembly of institutions has already been established by Saudi Arabia to strengthen the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.

At a separate event titled ‘Role of Ulema for Peace in Society in the Light of Paigham-e-Pakistan’ held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Toba Tek Singh in collaboration with Islamic Research Institute and the Government of Punjab, the speakers said that Muslim unity was the need of the hour. They urged ulema to play their role for the progress, prosperity and stability of the country by forging unity and harmony.

Speaking on the occasion, IRI Director General Dr Zia ul Haq stressed that the people should be educated according to the teachings of Islam, saying Islam preaches peace, religious tolerance and equality. He stressed the need for strengthening religious seminaries in the country with a view to promote peace and humanity.

The event also sensitized the ulema, madrassah students and civil society about the horrific dangers and risks associated with the wave of terrorism and extremism and briefed them vis-à-vis ways and methods to safeguard the community from these threats.