CDA retrieves university land in Bharakahu area

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) assisted by the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration, police and Rangers carried out joint operation in jurisdictions of Islamabad Bharakahu to recover encroached land of the Quaid-i-Azam University (QAU).

This operation was done on repeated requests of the QAU administration, and the University has published a public notice as well. There was a series of protests done by QAU students as well. Therefore, an operation was planned after detailed meetings with the VCU and CDA.

The base of demarcation was done by the Surveyor General of Pakistan. A total of 80 kanals built up area recovered by demolishing 12 houses, including three large houses, 15 structures, walls, quarters, library, cattle rooms and guest rooms adjacent to residence of a PPP leader and ex-Senate Chairman Nayyar Bokhari were demolished.

According to CDA sources, additional 100 kanals of open land was also retrieved and handed over to the QAU in presence of the CDA staff. The operation was carried out on the joint demarcation report of Survey of pakistan. The operation was carried out peacefully. For the satisfaction of locals, a joint demarcation will be carried out on the areas which were disputed and challenged by them through the QAU, CDA staff assisted by Revenue.

Official sources said the operation was carried out during heavy rainfall so that it's completed over the weekend and the life and academic activities of students are not disturbed over the weekdays. It was also participated by around 300 police and 40 Rangers personnel.

Meanwhile, former Senate Chairman and Pakistan People’s Party Secretary General Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari Saturday claimed that he was being politically victimised through the operation on his residence and announced to go to the court of law to challenge the operation.

“It was my land, and I have all the certified documents of the ownership of the land,” he said while addressing a press conference here on Saturday. The former Senate chairman claims that the CDA never acquired this land, and he has the ownership documents verified by the Revenue office. “I was never served any notice on me by the CDA for encroachment of the land,” he said, adding: he was being politically victimised as my brother had contested election against Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, former President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, condemning the raid on the residence of PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari has said that attack in the garb of operation is nothing but a political victimisation.

Asif Ali Zardari said that Nayyar Hussain Bokhari cannot be cowed down by such tactics. Nayyar Hussain Bokhari is in possession of all required legal documents, but he was threatened in the name of operation.

Former president said that PPP jiyalas have resisted General Zia’s barbaric dictatorship and also have faced General Musharaf’s victimisation. “The selected prime minister will totally fail to blackmail Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari with such below the belt tactics,” he said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has termed the attack on the residence of PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bokhari as shameful as he is being victimised by the PTI government. The PPP chairman said that this attack is a mean to pressurise and to quell political voice against the PTI government. He said that Syed Nayyer Hussain Bokhari’s brother had contested elections against Imran Khan from Islamabad, so, now, the PPP secretary general is being targeted.

Bilawal said that if there is need of operation against illegal constructions then the Banigala residence of Imran Khan should be the first one to be demolished. The entire country knows that Imran Khan has built his palace in Banigala illegally. He also warned the selected prime minister to refrain from such tactics.