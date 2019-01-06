Temperature below freezing point as mountains receive rains, snowfall

ABBOTTABAD/MANSEHRA: Heavy snowfall of the current winter season has affected routine life in Abbottabad city where temperature has dropped below the freezing point.

At least two feet snow has been reported in Nathiagali, Ayubia, Changlagali, Dongagali, Baragali and Thandiyani while two to three feet snow has been recorded in the upper hilly areas of Galiyat. The snowfall that started late Friday continued till Saturday evening. Abbottabad-Murree road and some link roads in the district have been closed for traffic.

Galiyat Development Authority spokesman Ahsan Hameed stated that the roads in Galiyat had been closed while Abbottabad-Murree road was also blocked due to heavy snowfall at Baragali and onward in Murree and Ayubia. He said a number of vehicles, which were stuck in Galiyat, have been rescued to reach their destinations after hectic efforts by the GDA authorities. Snow removing machinery of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Highway Authority and GDA is on standby at Baragali where engineering staff will start their operation after a break in snowfall. It was learnt that hundreds of vehicles were stuck up at Karla Mor at Galiyat and police with the help of locals were trying to rescue the vehicles. It was also learnt that out of 56km portion of Abbottabad-Murree route, 34km has been blanketed by snow.

MANSEHRA: Karakoram Highway (KKH) remained blocked for several hours in Chaterplain area of the district as the rout was slippery and not fit for use on Saturday. The passengers travelling between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan remained stuck at KKH from morning till afternoon in long queues on both sides of the road.

The rain and snowfall lashed upper parts of Hazara division on second consecutive day. The valleys and mountainous parts of the division remained cut off from other parts because of snowfall and blockade of roads. The mercury remained below the freezing point from minus 1 to minus 7 Celsius, adding to the already cold weather. The plains Mansehra, Torghar, Upper Kohistan, Lower Kohistan and Kolai-Palas received heavy rains the entire day.

MINGORA: The winter rain spell and snowfall in the mountainous tourist areas of scenic Swat valley continued across the district for the second consecutive day on Saturday. The winter chill further increased after persistent snowfall covered several tourist spots, including Kalam, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Madyan, Bahrain and adjoining areas with a white blanket of snow. Almost all the mountainous areas in Swat, Shangla, Buner, Upper Dir, Lower Dir and Chitral districts of Malakand division received heavy rains and snowfall that turned the weather cold. Besides mountainous areas, some plain areas in Swat district also received snowfall, heralding an unbearable cold in the region to experience by the inhabitants. The local people opted for woollies and warm clothes and stayed indoors due to severe cold weather. No rush could be seen in the bazaars and markets, which badly affected businesses. On the other hand, the tourists from across the country continued to throng the scenic destinations to enjoy snowfall and cold weather in Swat valley. The serene spots in upper parts of the valley, including Kalam, Malam Jabba, Miandam, Madyan, Bahrain and adjoining areas were seen clad in snow that attracted the tourists in large numbers.

DIR: The upper parts of Dir including Kumrat, Thall, Lowari Top, Doog Dara , Barawal and others areas received snowfall. The rain and snowfall started between Friday and Saturday night. The mountainous areas, including Thall, Kumrat, Barawal, Doog Dara, Lowari Top and others places received snowfall. According to local people, the Lowari Top received two feet of snow.

However, Kumrat, Thall, Barawal, Doog Dara, Hatan and Usheri Dara received one feet snow. The Lowari Tunnel Road has been closed due heavy snowfall since Saturday morning.