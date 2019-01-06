Sher Shah Suri, Makhdumzada Syed Hassan cup races today

LAHORE: Two main races, the Sher Shah Suri Cup will be followed by New Year Cup in memory of Makhdumzada Syed Hassan Mahmud, are to be held at the Lahore Race Club (LRC) on Sunday.

Apart from the cup races, eight Super Conquest Plate races are also the feature of the day which will be of different classes and divisions.

The third, fourth, fifth and sixth races are of 1200 metres distance while the rest of them are of a mile’s run.

The favourites for the first race are expected winner Khan Jee, second place Almas Choice and fluke Big Lady and others in the runs are Safdar Princess, Al Ilan, Mozrat, Sweet Sania, Nabeel Choice, Maradona, Golden Pound, Goloo Prince, Marshal, Ok Dear, Butt The Great, Amir Love, Golden Apple and Bright Life.

The second race favourite for win Sarai Norang, place Sweet Miracle and fluke Sayban-e-Bhakkar. Others are Anmole One, Pryara Karam, Day Light, Rani Shahwan De, Punjabi Rawaj, Fancy Boy, Chota Sain, Torment, Dil De Ruba, Victory Free and Gambler Boy.

The third race favourite for win One Four Seven, place Khan Jaan and fluke Wali Choice and others are Cameo, Punjabi Style, Neeli The Great, Piyara Sayeen, Golra Pride, Titli, Aman Princess and Samad Prince. The fourth race Sher Shah Suri Cup favourite for win Sahib, place Salam-e-Dera and fluke Eris while others are Multan One, Toronto, Timbo, Big Foot, Helena, Four Chaar Hai, Montreal, Banjo, Nanook and Sinner. The fifth Makhdumzada Sved Hassan Mahmud Memorial New Year Cup race favourite for win Conquest, place Welcome Home and fluke Floating Cloud and the others are License To Kill, Atlantic, Waritis, Lorenzo, Divine Gift, Sajawal`, Costa Rica, Royal Ransom and Sea Horse.

The sixth race favourite for win Gondal Prince, place Sublime and fluke Madhuri Dixit whiles others are Thrill N Chill, User, Malik’s Love, Abdullah Princess, Phenorninal One, Chan Makhna, Frain Bird, Abdullah Choice, Son of Chapter One, Picture Perfect, Jabbar Prince and Bet Fair.

The seventh race favourite for win Desert Gold, place Dimple and fluke Wahab Choice and others are Noor-e-Sehar, King Queen, KFK Princess, On The Spot Win, Successful, Turab Prince, Mohni Queen, Al Mabrook, Janab, Conflict Zone, Aya Dahvaish, Queen Esmeralda and Red Boy. The eighth race favourite for win Dance of Life, place Meri Sahiba and fluke Bano and others are Lovey Dovey, Racing Queen, Bea Asool, Free My Head, Sheba, Public Fan, Sohna Lal, Neel Kanwal, Gohar Prince, Head Line, Royal Performer, Fakhta, Green One, Good Action and Zil Prince.