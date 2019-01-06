Chitrali students hold ‘Chitral Day’

CHITRAL: The Chitral Students Association on Saturday organised “Chitral Day” to highlight the culture of the valley.

Speech contest, quiz competition, mushaira, and musical show were parts of the event. Former secretary Local Government and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Rehmat Ghazi was the chief.

Member Provincial Assembly Wazirzada, PTI district president Abdul Latif and other elders also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Rehmat Ghazi hailed the office-bearers of the Chitral Students Association for organising the event. He urged the students to work hard and also take part in extra-curricular activities.

MPA Wazirzada distributes awards among the winners of speech and quiz contest.

Abid Pirzada, president of the association, thanked the chief guest and other elders for attending the event. He said they would organise more such programmes to bring students from Chitral together.

Meanwhile, a large number of students participated in the musical show in the evening. They danced to the drumbeat.