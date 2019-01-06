SNGPL frustrate PAF with 2-2 draw

KARACHI: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) dented Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) title hopes when they held them 2-2 in their crucial game of the 12th Pakistan Premier Football League here at KPT Stadium on Saturday.

With the single point, PAF moved to 48 points with only a game against Nushki’s Baloch FC in hand.

SNGPL took lead through Shahzeb Masood in the fifth minute.

However, three minutes later PAF leveled the score through Mohammad Mujahid. In the 11th minute, international striker Mansoor Khan put PAF on the front foot.

At half-time, PAF were leading 2-1.

In the 68th minute, Abdul Wasay brought the parity for SNGPL with a solid goal.

PAF Assistant Manager Mohammad Arshad blamed referees for his team’s failure.

“Referees’ standard was too poor,” Arshad told ‘The News’.

Meanwhile in the other fixture at the same venue, Chaman’s Muslim FC crushed Chaman’s Afghan FC 4-0 to take their points to 25 from the same number of matches.

Here at KMC Stadium, Karachi Port Trust (KPT) registered a much-needed win when they edged past National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) 2-1 to take their points to 17 from 24 matches.